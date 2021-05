There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County as of May 3.

There are seven active cases in Tripp County.

The number of recovered cases since COVID started is 731.

The total number of deaths in Tripp County is 17.

Statewide, there were 69 new cases reported on Monday. There are 17 new probable cases.

The active cases total 1,512.

In the state, there have been 119,263 persons who have recovered.

Currently, there are 105 persons hospitalized.

The number of deaths in the state is at 1,967.