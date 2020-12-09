Tripp County saw the number of COVID-19 cases rise by two on Monday. The total confirmed cases in Tripp County since COVID started is 500. There are 130 active cases with 423 recovered. The total number of deaths in Tripp County is now up to nine.

Statewide on Monday, a total of 447 new cases were reported. This brings the active cases in the state to 16,432.There have been 68,449 persons who have recovered from the virus.

The total number of persons tested for COVID-19 is 339,995.The state death toll is at 1,110.In any measurement, November was the worse month in South Dakota. On Oct. 31, the state’s total sat at 425 deaths. That number would more than double in November with 946 deaths as of Nov. 30.

The state had an additional 118 deaths in the first four days of December.