The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tripp County is 12.

There were no new cases reported on Monday, Jan. 11.Since COVID started the total confirmed cases in this county is 543 with 614 recovered cases.

The number of deaths from the virus is 13. Statewide, 130 new cases were reported Monday. The state active cases is 5,102 with1,585 deaths.

There are currently 242 persons hospitalized.

The statewide recovered cases is 96,812.

The state Department of Health also reported 31,473 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 842 people have received both doses.