There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Tripp County as of Monday, Dec. 27. The new probable cases in Tripp County is two and there are 33 active cases.

Statewide there were 428 new confirmed cases and 82 probable cases.

The active cases in South Dakota is 7,224.Six South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 in the past week.

The state Department of Health reports 56.6 percent of the state’s population are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-two percent have received a booster shot.