There was one new probable case of COVID-19 in Tripp County as of Monday, April 12.

There were no new cases and 14 active cases. The total confirmed cases since the pandemic started is 629.

Statewide, there were 135 new cases as of April 12 and the probable cases are at 52.

The active cases in South Dakota are 2,425. There are currently 96 persons hospitalized.

The total deaths in the state is at 1,947.