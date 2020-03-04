County audit to start

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Toby Qualm of the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit told the Tripp County Commissioners Feb. 25 that the audit for 2017 and 2018 has started.



Qualm presented a letter of engagement for the commissioners to approve.



Highway superintendent Roger Sund presented fuel quotes. The commissioners accepted the quote of Schaeffer Oil for $2.08 a gallon.



The commissioners authorized Brosz Engineering of Pierre, to inspect some bridges in Tripp County.



The inventory for deletion, surplus or transfer of county items was approved.



The commissioners met in executive session.



The next meeting will be held March 10 at 10 a.m.