Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Members of the Pheasants Forever National Youth Leadership Council were in Winner last week. Pictured from left are Dorrie Olay, Kersey, Pa.; Evan Bristle, Loda, Ill.; Matthew Birkeland, Murdo and Shelby Scott, Winner.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

One of the most important things we can do is help create the next generation of conservation leaders.

That is what the Pheasants Forever National Youth Leadership Council does.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or subscribe to the Winner Advocate at 1-605-842-1481!