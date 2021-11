As a young coach, Ben Connot has received a lot of honors.

Connot is the assistant coach of the Winner football team.

As a player for the Winner Warriors Connot was a two time state champion special award winner.

He is a two time state champion as a coach and a one time state runner-up.

Before coaching in Winner, Connot was the head football coach in Colome where he and his team won a nine man football title.