Colome students have poem published

Several Colome students were selected to be published in the Creative Communication fall poetry contest.
The publication was titled “A celebration of Poets.”
“Less than 50 percent of submissions are published so this is pretty big honor for our students,” said Colome English teacher Samantha Christensen.
“Our school will also be awarded writing achievement award due to the fact that 50 percent of the 8th and 9th grade students that submitted were chosen to be published,” she added.
Only the top 10 percent of schools that submit poems are awarded this.
The Colome school name will be published in the fall poetry edition on the writing achievement awards page. This is a national publication.
“I am so proud of the students and this is the most students in any year I have been published,” said Christensen.
The name of the Colome student and the title of the poem include:
Maura Luedke—Raindrops
Camryn Seegers—The Unknown
Raelynn Kingsley—Just do You
Hadley Harruff—Growing up as a Teen Girl
Lane Leighton—Opposites
Alana Supik—When I feel completely free
Preslie Petersek—Mirrors
Aspyn McKenzie—Autumn
Raylynn Dehning—An unstable teenage mind
Westlie Cahoy—Love is the most magical feeling
Tianna Larson—Pictures
Kalene Preslicka—Why I’m different
Emma Vandenbark—Forever and always
Jordan Musser—The Pacific war
Shaleena Kingsley—Autumn
Joseph Laprath—Joseph Bromley Heath—Dentention