Colome students have poem published

Several Colome students were selected to be published in the Creative Communication fall poetry contest.

The publication was titled “A celebration of Poets.”

“Less than 50 percent of submissions are published so this is pretty big honor for our students,” said Colome English teacher Samantha Christensen.

“Our school will also be awarded writing achievement award due to the fact that 50 percent of the 8th and 9th grade students that submitted were chosen to be published,” she added.

Only the top 10 percent of schools that submit poems are awarded this.

The Colome school name will be published in the fall poetry edition on the writing achievement awards page. This is a national publication.

“I am so proud of the students and this is the most students in any year I have been published,” said Christensen.

The name of the Colome student and the title of the poem include:

Maura Luedke—Raindrops

Camryn Seegers—The Unknown

Raelynn Kingsley—Just do You

Hadley Harruff—Growing up as a Teen Girl

Lane Leighton—Opposites

Alana Supik—When I feel completely free

Preslie Petersek—Mirrors

Aspyn McKenzie—Autumn

Raylynn Dehning—An unstable teenage mind

Westlie Cahoy—Love is the most magical feeling

Tianna Larson—Pictures

Kalene Preslicka—Why I’m different

Emma Vandenbark—Forever and always

Jordan Musser—The Pacific war

Shaleena Kingsley—Autumn

Joseph Laprath—Joseph Bromley Heath—Dentention