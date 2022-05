Colome High School students participated in the West River Math Contest at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City.

Results include:

Algebra I division

Seth Heath, 9th; Alex Larson, 12th, Gracie Rohde, 13th

Geometry division

Westlie Cahoy, 7th; Joseph Laprath, 7th ad Raelynn Kingsley, 11th

Algebra II

Shaleena Kingsley, 7th; Emma Vandenbark, 9th, Tianna Larson, 10th

Master division

Katie Welker, 9th