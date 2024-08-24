By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Colome football team will open the season Aug. 23 at Burke.

The new head coach of the Cowboys is Duane Wetzel who was an assistant coach for two years. The assistant coach will be Wyatt Cahoy. Chase Hrabanek served as head coach of the Cowboys last season.

There are 13 players on the Colome team this season.

Returning lettermen are seniors Shae Munroe, Jonah Musser; juniors Tyson Wetzel, Sam Brandsgaard and Alex Larson. Tila Harter, student manger is also a returning letterwinner.

Also on the team are Rystan DeSmet, a junior; freshmen Ben Vandenbark, Bode Kingsley and Berkley Meeder. There are three 8th graders Harley Supik, Justin DeNoyer and Jackson Fredrickson.

Coach Wetzel says as of now Supik will be starting at quarterback. Running back will be Musser with Meeder full back, DeSmet, wide out. Tyson Wetzel will be the center and Kingsley will be one of the guards. Who will be the other guard is up in the air.

Though the staff is still working on the defense what is known is that Wetzel will play on the defensive line along with Larson. Meeder will play middle linebacker and Musser will be one of the outside backs along with Brandsgaard.

DeSmet and Supik will play safety.

Wetzel said in practice the team has been working on a lot of fundamentals.

“We are trying to build this program, try to get the kids interested,” said Wetzel. “I think we should win some games this year. We have a couple of tough teams that will be a challenge for us. The team is buying into the program and that is what Colome needs is for kids to believe in the program.”

Last season the Cowboys won two games and Wetzel is looking to improve on that this year.

“I told the kids from the start that it will be an uphill battle but as long as they stick with the program and believe what we are doing I will always be behind them,” said Wetzel.

“I am excited for this year,” he added.

The Colome homecoming game is Sept. 6 when they host Sunshine Bible Academy.

The 2024 Colome football schedule includes:

Aug. 23—at Burke

Aug. 30—at Platte-Geddes

Sept. 6—Sunshine Bible Academy, homecoming

Sept.13-Bye week

Sept. 20—Avon, home

Sept. 27—at Corsica/Stickney

Oct. 4—at Scotland/Menno

Oct. 11—TDA/ACDC, home

Oct. 18—Conference