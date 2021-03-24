Colome FFA places in district contest

Colome had four teams participate in the FFA district contest in Tyndall on March 17.

This was the first time for Colome competing in Career Development Events due to COVID last year.

In floriculture, Emma Vandenbark placed 18th out of 50 individuals.

The horse evaluation team placed 9th out of 10 teams. The individual placings are: Aleah Musser, 38th; Keasha Kartak, 37th; Shaleena Kingsley, 29th and Raylynn Dehning, 33rd out of 39.

The livestock evaluation team placed 8th out of 14 teams. Individual placings are: Jesse Larson, 17th; Klayton Heath, 15th; Sully Shippy, 34th; Jack Anderson, 25th out of 55 individuals.

The poultry evaluation team placed 6th out of 8 teams. Individual winners were Joseph Laprath, 21st; Morgan Gill, 15th; Kash Heath, 20 out of 32 individuals.

Morgan Gill will be attending the state convention April 12-13 in Rapid City as the District 4 secretary.

Sarah Manderfeld is the Colome FFA advisor.