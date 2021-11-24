Colome FFA members at National Convention

Submitted Photo

Colome FFA members who attended the national convention in Indianapolis, Ind., include Morgan Gill, Klayton Heath, Jesse Larson, Joseph Laprath and Jack Anderson.

Five of the Colome FFA members attended the national FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. Those that attended include Jack Anderson, Morgan Gill, Klayton Heath, Jesse Larson, Joseph Laprath, and advisor Sarah Manderfeld. The students and advisor left on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 pm.

The first stop of the trip was Fair Oaks Farm on Wednesday, Oct. 27. The students participated in a swine experience by seeing the process of piglets being born and raised. The visitors also got to witness a calf being born. The night ended at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a performance from Alex Miller and Brett Young that started at 7:30 pm.

Opening session started at 8 am on Thursday, Oct. 28, where they got to see ‘Fancy Lady Cowgirl’ Courtney DeHoff talk about stepping up to challenges. The members then got to explore around the FFA Expo Center to receive information about college and agriculture groups. Free items were also received during the Expo exploring.

Later that afternoon, there was a tour given of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Jack, Morgan, Klayton, Jesse, and Joseph upheld the tradition of kissing the bricks. The students then had some fun enjoying a haunted house later that night.

On the last day of the National FFA Convention, Friday, Oct. 29, those attending went to the fourth general session at 8 am. Students then got the chance to explore the convention hall. That afternoon, the members went to Beasley’s Orchard and got to talk to the owner, Calvin Beasley. Beasley talked about young entrepreneurs and how to thrive with their own small businesses. The students ended their day with the sixth general session at 7 pm.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the students attended the American Degree session at 7:30 am and the seventh general session at noon. After finishing sessions, they then started their journey home.