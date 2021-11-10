Colome falls in region play

Colome volleyball team fell to Wessington Springs in the first round of the region Class B play on Nov. 1.

The Cowgirls were defeated 3-0—10-25, 15-25 and 26-28.

Jordyn Ring and Toree Ringing Shield were 100 percent in serving. Devan Doughety had 4 aces and 10 points. Katie Welker had two aces and 7 points.

Maura Luedke and Welker each had 4 kills and Ring added 3.

Landi Krumpus had 17 digs with Welker having 13 and Ring, 8.

Ring also added 9 assists.

Ringing Shield had one solo block.

Colome finished the season with a record of 8-22.

The Cowgirls closed out the regular season with back to back matches on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

On Oct. 25, Colome hosted Kimball/White Lake and lost the match 3-0. The scores were 8-25, 12-25 and 12-25.

Dougherty was 100 percent in serving. Ringing Shield had 3 aces and 5 points.

Leading the team in digs was Welker with 11, Krumpus with 10 followed by Ring, 8 and Ashlyn Hoffine, 7.

Dougherty had 5 assists and Ring, 3.

Welker had 4 kills and Ring, 3.

On Oct. 26, Colome was defeated by Corsica/Stickney 3-0. The scores were 14-25, 9-25 and 11-25.

Five Cowgirls were 100 percent in serving—Krumpus, Hoffine, Dougherty, Kasie Leighton and Welker.

Ringing Shield had 3 aces and 6 points.

Ring Shield also had 5 kills. Luedke and Welker had 4 each.

Krumpus had 17 digs with 8 each from Ring and Hoffine and 7 each from Dougherty and Leighton.

Dougherty had 7 assists.