Colome comes up winner in weather delayed game Colome Chaos let some rain and a little lightning help them to a 11-2 win over Miller June 14 in Colome. The two teams played up to the sixth inning when the game was stopped due to inclement weather. When the weather did not clear and after some discussion between the two teams Colome was declared the victor.The Chaos moved to 3-2 for the season. Colome cruised to an easy win last Sunday.The Chaos tallied four runs in the second inning. The big bats were led by Ethan Vobr and Jake Luse.

Colome notched three more runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.Shea Connot was 2-4 at the plate to lead the Chaos.Carter Brickman got the win for Colome. He went six and a third innings allowing tworuns on five hits and striking out ten. Colome vs. Plankinton Bankers Colome fell behind early and could not catch up in a 4-0 loss to Plankinton Banker on Thursday. Plankinton took the early lead in the second inning. They also scored runs in the fourth and eighth innings.Jackson Kinzer went 2-4 at the plate.Turner Tinant took the loss for Colome. He pitched seven innings allowing five hits while striking out 10. Colome vs. Kimball/White Lake NationalsColome Chaos stayed in the game until the end but Kimball/White Lake pulled away.

Late to take a 15-9 victory in Pony Hills League action Sunday in Colome. The game was tied at nine with Kimball/White Lake scoring eight runs in the ninth inning. Colome took the early lead scoring three runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Colome put the pressure on with singles by Ethan Vobr and Jake Luse. Luse took the loss for Colome. He went four innings allowing six runs on six hits and striking out two.Opening on the mound for Colome was Jackson Kinzer who pitched four innings.He allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out six. Kimball/White Lake had two home runs for the day.Carter Brickman, Shea Connot and Kinzer had doubles for the Chaos. On Thursday, June 25, Colome will host 4 Corners in a 8 p.m. game.