Clara Ulmer, 86, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner. SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Clara Belle (Shutt) Ulmer was born to Alvin and Florence (Dodds) Shutt on Jan. 26, 1935, north of Paxton, SD.

Clara attended the Prairie House Country School near Paxton. While growing up Clara helped work on the family farm. Clara would do anything on the farm and help take care of her 6 brothers. Clara also would help the neighbor lady Mrs. Lambert cook during thrashing season. She also babysat and did the chores at the Don Bowling farm, Vernon Jamos farm, and Shirley Beck which became one of Clara’s best friends.

Clara met and fell in love with Ray Ulmer her lifelong husband of 65 years on Nov. 3. To this union the two had 5 children. Shortly after they married, they moved with their son Morris to Johnstown, Colo., where Ray worked a dairy and irrigation farm. There they had brought into the world a little girl named Connie Marie. In November of 1957 they moved back to Gregory where the lived and worked at the Kaupp Brother Ranch for a short while.

Ray and Clara then moved to Steve and Mabel Sharkey Farm east of Winner. Clara loved to raise chickens and a big garden. They brought to their family three more children: Cheryl Elaine, Diane Rae, and Gregg Leon. They lived on the Sharkey Farm until the kids started school in Winner, 1971. Clara then worked at the school lunch where she would help cook. For a short time, she worked with her youngest daughter Diane until Clara went to work at the Lil Feller Store in Winner as a cook where she met all kinds of different people from all over. She did this for 14 years.

Clara then went to work at the ROCS Dining Service. This is where they cooked meals for the elderly or anybody. Mostly served people that would come there to eat. Everybody was special but there were a few extra special people.

Clara worked at the Senior Citizens for 16 years. Clara worked the last few years with her daughter Diane. Clara worked until the day she had a stroke in 2018.

Clara enjoyed bowling, gardening, puzzles, crocheting baby blankets for her grandkids, making dollies, fishing, and playing with all the grand and great grandkids. Clara collected bells and spoons of all the states as well.

Clara lost battle with dementia passing away at the Winner Regional Hospital on Nov. 24, 2021, with some family members present.

Joining Jesus, Clara follows her son Morris; parents: Alvin and Florence Shutt; parents-in-law: Albert and Hilda Ulmer; brothers: Art, Duane, Jerry; brothers-in-law: Harold, Larry, Joe, Wayne, Don; sisters-in-law: Irma, Clarice, Leola.

Clara is survived by her husband of 65 years; children: Connie (John) Blazina, Cheryl (Mike) Eilmes, Diane (Jr.) Schroeder, Gregg (Shawn) Ulmer and Daugher-in-law Diane Shutt. Clara’s 18 grandkids, 52 great grandkids and great great grandkids; multiple nieces and nephews and all her friends and 1 special friend Marie Reagle. Clara will be greatly missed.