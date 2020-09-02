City water restrictions..Water restrictions in place

The city of Winner is doing some maintenance on the inside of one of its water tanks and is announcing water restrictions. As of Aug. 31 water restrictions are in place in Winner. The hours of watering are from 6-10 p.m. and 5 to 10 a.m.

Houses with uneven house numbers would water on uneven days and houses with even numbers will water on even numbered days.

The city is hoping the water restrictions will last only four weeks. Residents are asked to conserve water in their homes. In addition, the water restrictions apply to washing of autos, trucks, trailers, trailer houses or any other type of mobile equipment.

The washing of sidewalks is also included in the restrictions.

The blue water tank has been drained for work on the inside of the tank and painting of the tank.