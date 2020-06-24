City, school election set for Jun 30

The city of Winner and the Winner School Board elections will be held on Tuesday, June 30. The combined election will be held in the city council chambers. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The election was originally set for April but due to COVID-19 the governor allowed cities and schools to choose a later date. The only city election will be in Ward One where Frank Finney will face Justin Schuyler. Dave Baker, the current councilman from Ward One, is not seeking re-election.There are three candidates running for two seats on Winner School Board. The candidates are Rusty Blare, Bill Mann and Nelle Schlomer. Mann and Blare are incumbent board members.

Schlomer is a former school board member.Persons who do not want to vote in person at the city hall are urged to vote by absentee ballot. City ballots can be obtained at the city office and school absentee ballots can be obtained at the school administration office on 7th St.

At the election site on Tuesday, there will be hand sanitizer for voters to use. Persons will be asked to use social distancing when they vote. There will be a limit to the number of people in the room. The election workers will have masks and gloves.

When showing a driver’s license, election workers ask that persons hold the license as it will not be touched by the election worker. Each person will be given their own pencil to take home with them after they vote.