The Tripp County Commissioners invite organizations, clubs and groups to put up a Christmas tree in the courthouse.

Trees need to be put up from Nov. 22 to Dec. 9.

Persons can call the Tripp County assessor office to make a reservation for a tree. Call 605-842-2300 or email christmas@trippcounty.us The reservation deadline is Nov. 15.

An open house will be held Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The trees will need to be removed between Jan. 6-10.