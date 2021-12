The birth of Christ and the joy of the Christmas season will be celebrated by area churches.

Christmas church serves planned include:

Winner Assembly of God

Pastor David Jahn

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

Church of the Nazarene

Pastor Ron Snethen

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Winner

Fr. Kevin Achbach

Dec. 24—5 p.m. Mass

Dec. 25—Christmas day Mass, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 25—Christmas evening Mass, 6 p.m.

St. Isidore of Colome

Fr. Kevin Achbach

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve Mass, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Counsel of Wood

Fr. Kevin Achbach

Dec. 25—Christmas Mass at 2 p.m.

Winner United Methodist Church

Rev. John Price

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Winner Orthodox Presbyterian Church

Pastor Nick Barnes

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. This will be a combined service in Winner with Hamill Presbyterian Church

Baptist Church of Winner

Pastor Justin Wheadon

Dec. 24—Candlelight service at 5:30 p.m.

Zion Lutheran of Colome

Pastor Don Windspurger

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Winner

Pastor Don Windspurger

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m.

First Christian Church

Pastor Maurice Gustafson

Dec. 24—Candlelight service at 7:30 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church

Pastor Wade Harr

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service at 8:15 p.m.

Zion Lutheran of Hamill

Pastor Wade Harr

Dec. 24—Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.