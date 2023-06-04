Childrens play set for June 3

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Pictured in front from left are Briggs Taggart, Dale Edwards, Dawson Peppel, Liam Grossenburg, Danger Patmore, Haynes Smith, Ruby Nogochi, Gianna Phillips and Hallie Curtis. Second row from left are Baylor Murphy, Carter Peppel, Lucia Harris, Finn Scholmer, Jonathan Schlomer, Lily Fuller, Braxton Olson, Abi Greathouse and Lidia Barfuss. Third row from left are Haydon Grossenburg, Destiny Tracy, Carissa Greathouse, Rogue Patmore, Tynlee Shippy and Tia Farley. In back from left are Evan Taggart, Sharlotte Tuttle, Chianna Balfany, Easton Shippy and Otillia Novotny.

The Winner Community Playhouse will present a summer production which features youth from 2nd to 7th grade on Saturday, June 3.

The summer play, “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales” will be presented June 3 at the playhouse. There will be a matinee at 3:30 p.m. and a play at 7 p.m. Doors will open a half hour before the performance.

The cast includes: Briggs Taggart, Dale Edwards, Dawson Peppel, Liam Grossenburg, Danger Patmore, Haynes Smith, Ruby Nogochi, Gianna Phillips, Hallie Curtis, Baylor Murphy, Carter Peppel, Lucia Harris, Finn Schlomer, Jonathan Schlomer, Lily Fuller, Braxton Olson, Abi Greathouse, Lidia Barfuss, Haydon Grossenburg, Destiny Tracy, Carissa Greathouse, Rogue Patmore, Tynlee Shippy, Tia Farley, Evan Taggart, Sharlotte Tuttle, Chianna Balfany, Easton Shippy and Otillia Novotny.

The play is directed by Sarah Taggart. Assistants are Teresa Taylor, Leah Wiechelman and Addi Heenan.

Dan Patmore is the technical director.

The children have been practicing all week at the playhouse.