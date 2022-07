It is Christmas in July for Winner Community Playhouse summer children’s play.

“A Snow White Christmas” by Kathryn Schultz Miller is the play. It is a small musical.

Students who will be entering grades 3 through 8 this fall are invited to consider taking part. All roles require singing.

Sign up to be part of the cast will be July 7-8 from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the playhouse.

The show date will be July 21 with an afternoon and evening show.

Sarah Taggart will be the show director.