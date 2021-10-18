Cheri Carlson, 74

Funeral services for Cheri Carlson will be held Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Burke with Pastor Philip Henning officiating.

Burial was previously held at Graceland Cemetery in Burke.

Cheryl Lynn Swedlund was born in Winner, South Dakota, on May 28, 1947. Joining two brothers on a ranch north of Witten, all three went to the Eden School and on to Winner High. Sandy and Claudine raised her with strong faith and a sense of humor, as well as a deep appreciation for a wicked game of pitch.

After graduating, she attended Stewarts School in Sioux Falls and started her career as a beautician in Gregory. She built a loyal clientele and formed lifelong bonds that manifest from a stylist’s chair. Later, she upgraded her title to business owner, opening the Beauty Boutique in Winner.

Everett called her “my beautiful wife” starting in 1977. The Carlsons offered a warm welcome and she moved onto the family farm south of Burke, just shy of the Nebraska line. She and Everett took on remodeling the farmhouse, Cheri assuming the role of interior design director. In the decades to come, she used her knack for cooking and baking to feed her family, neighbors, the men working cattle, and holiday gatherings. She took pride in setting a table that sparkled so brightly you had to slip on your sunglasses when taking a seat. She put this flair to work during the annual tradition of the Christmas open houses she hosted for many years at the farm, filling the house with friends, family, and lots of laughter.

Burke called her “Thelma Jean” during a play in 1985, but her role as a community builder surpasses play practice. Winter Wonderland, Legion Auxiliary, the Stampede Rodeo, Community Club, Red Hats, and 4H; she loved connecting to people. Her pride overflowed when she hosted a style show for South Dakota’s State Centennial and organized events for the class of ’65, and a seemingly endless amount of fundraisers and benefits for people and groups in Burke. Whatever the occasion, when you saw her big white Caprice roll into town there were good times to come.

One of her most important names was “Mrs. Claus.” Santa and elf responsibilities rotated through friends new and old, but her mainstay as Mrs. Claus filled her with joy. Cheri sewed Mrs. Claus’s dress, which comes as no surprise. Her time spent at the sewing machine is counted in years, not hours. From western shirts to elaborate bridesmaid’s dresses, she labored over every stitch with talent and precision.

The names that came up during the card games in her house and yours—well, you likely remember them yourself. Pitch was the game of choice, but a deck of cards offered possibilities to Cheri. Everett had his hands full during nightly games of pinochle and rummy, governed by the Jamison rules, of course.

To say she was an enthusiastic fan of the Cubs is an understatement. Baseball, in general, was a lifelong passion. She enjoyed yelling at the umpires (one in particular) and when the Cubs won the world series, she went to bed grinning from ear to ear.

The most significant name of all, though, is “friend.” Cheri had a giving, sensitive heart that often appeared tough as nails on the exterior. We saw her lose a bit of her stride when she lost Everett, but friendships kept her strong as she navigated the years after his death. Her friends sent letters and visited with her on the phone for hours, and she loved every moment.

Cheri is preceded by Everett, her parents, and one brother, Joel.

She’s survived by her brother Jerry and his wife, Joanna. Her sons Kip and Zeb, and close friends Marla, and her son Colton. Grandkids Danielle, Taylor, and Drake, as well as their partners, grandkids, and great-grands, as well as cousins, spouses, sisters- and brothers-in-law, cousins, and on and on.

We are grateful to Burke. The people, the hospital, the nurses, the EMTs, and friends, all of you are extended family to us. We stand in awe of the excellent care given to Cheri from Ava’s House Hospice, as our lives are forever changed by the caregivers there.

Memorials will be shared with the Burke Community Foundation.