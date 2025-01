Winner Area Chamber of Commerce had a successful holiday drawing.

The winners of the first drawing were Todd Hofeldt, Kristin Maier, Jeff Kephart and Rhonda Gilchrist.

The second drawing winners were Carol Long Crow and Rita Neyens.

Week three the winners were Carol Long Crow, Reuben Ring and Deanne Steinke.

The final winners of $1,000 each were Nancy Turgeon and Wendy Nagel.

The Chamber appreciates all for shopping at local businesses.