Chamber golf winners

Tom Renner and Mark Gubbles were the winners of the first flight of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce golf tournament July 16.

Second place in this flight went to Lucas Jedlicki and Tanner Best. Taking third was Justin and Kara Zeigler.

The winner of the second flight was Rusty Arthur and Lisa Halverson. Second went to Grayson Andel and Keegan Littau. Third went to Stacy Halverson and Megan Shippy.

James and Kyle Mathis won the third flight. Casey and Levi Heenan took second and third went to Wayne and Shelly Kindt.

