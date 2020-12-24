Chamber banquet canceled

The board of directors of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the annual Chamber banquet due to COVID-19.

The banquet was originally set for Jan. 14. With COVID cases continuing to rise the board felt it would just be best to cancel for this year.

The board said it was difficult decision but wanted to ensure the safety of everyone.

The board will still handout its annual awards. In what format that will take place has not been decided.

The awards include: farm and ranch family of the year, volunteer of the year, business of the year, employee of the year and achievement award.

Also announced will be the three new board members.

Going off the board are Brent Ring, Lee Chytka and Jean Harter Shutt.

Holly Hoffman of Sioux Falls was to have been the speaker at the banquet. She has been booked as the speaker for 2022 banquet on Jan. 13. Hoffman was the reality TV show Survivor.