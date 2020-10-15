Carmelita L. “Carme” O’Malley, 89

Carmelita L. “Carme” O’Malley, age 89, of Gilbert, AZ, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Hospice of the Valley in Gilbert, AZ. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct.16 at 1 p.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Winner city cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Carme was born on Sept. 14, 1931 to Leonard and Irene Lucas. She lived the majority of her life in Winner. She attended school in Winner and graduated from Winner High School in 1949. After high school she attended nursing school in Omaha, NE. She married Shannon P. O’Malley from Yankton South Dakota on March 3, 1950. Out of this marriage came two sons, John O’Malley of Phoenix, AZ and Marty O’Malley of Las Vegas, NV.

Carme was an avid sports fan and followed her boys to sports that they competed in whenever possible. She followed them (with Shannon) to events all over South Dakota, the U.S. and the world. Carme was also a lifetime New York Yankee’s fan. She saw them play many times even in two World Series. She also attended the Kentucky Derby and many other World Class Events.

She loved to play bridge and dance with S.P. One of her many joys was reuniting with her famous class of 49.She was a long-time member of the Episcopal Church. She enjoyed politics, traveling, and flying in the family airplanes. Carme was preceded in death by her husband Shannon

O’Malley, her grandparents John & Molly (Pa & Ma) Jorgenson, her mother Irene and her husband Cecil Dreyer, and her father Leonard Lucas. She is survived by her sons John O’Malley Phoenix, AZ, and Marty O’Malley, Las Vegas, NV. Her three grandchildren John M. O’Malley (Payton), Shani O’Malley Phoenix, AZ and Kate O’Malley Scottsdale, AZ. She has 6 great grandchildren who she referred to as her greats.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.