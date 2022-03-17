Campbell wins second straight weight throw title

Colome High School graduate Matthew Campbell, a thrower for Doane University, claimed the NAIA indoor weight throw national championship for a second consecutive year on March 4 on the campus of South Dakota State University.

Campbell, who now calls Ainsworth, Neb., home, was seeking to become the first repeat champion in the men’s NAIA weight throw since 2017.

Campbell won the event with a throw of 68 feet-7.25 inches to open the final round. The throw was his third personal best of the day.

Campbell, who previously competed for Dakota Wesleyan University, won the national title in 2021 with a throw of 66 feet, 7 inches.

Campbell’s victory gave Doane their first two time champion in the weight throw and gave the Great Plains Athletic Conference its 11th weight throw national title.

Competing on March 5, Campbell was also in the shot put posting a throw of 53 feet, 7 inches, missing out on All-American honors by one place with a ninth place finish.