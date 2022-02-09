Campbell excels in throwing events

Colome High School graduate Matt Campbell is having a big season for the Doane University men’s indoor track and field team.

Campbell, a former thrower at Dakota Wesleyan, has won in three straight appearances in the men’s weight throw and four of his last five meet appearances in the event overall. His best throw this season came in Doane’s Fred Belle Classic in last January as part of a two event sweep. He had a throw of 64 feet, 8.5 inches to win the weight throw and also won the shot put with a throw of 51 feet-7.25 inches.

On Jan. 22, he was the weight throw champion at the Concordia Polar Dog meet at Seward, Neb., with a throw of 62-8.75 and was second in the shot put at 51-4.5.

His indoor season is coming off a series of top performances in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and NAIA outdoor meets in the spring of 2021. Campbell earned all-American outdoor honors with a fifth pace finish in the hammer throw, 195-6, and was all GPAC in the shot put, discus, and hammer throw with top five finishes in each including second place in the shot put.

For the current indoor season, Campbell has met the NAIA qualifying standard in the weight throw where he ranks No. 2 in the GPAC has the NAIA B qualifying standard in the shot put where he ranks No. 5 in the GPAC.