Bryan Walter Pharris, 68, of Aberdeen, SD, passed away June 9, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital surrounded by family at his side. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance for Bryan was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. The celebration was held at City Lights, 316 S. 2nd Street in Aberdeen.

Bryan was born Oct. 24, 1953, to Walter and Eleanor (Stroup) Pharris in Burke, SD, and resided in Gregory, SD until 1957. The family then moved to Winner, SD. He attended grade school and high school there, graduating in 1971. He started to work at The Pharris Family Bakery at the age of 13.

Bryan attended college at The University Of South Dakota in Vermillion. He then moved back to Winner and met the love of his life, Cindy Holmquist. They were married on June 23, 1974, at The United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. They continued to work at the family bakery. From this union, they were blessed with four children: Nicholas, Brooke, Alexander, and Bridget.

In 1983 the family moved to Rapid City, SD; and then settled in Aberdeen, SD in 1986. Bryan continued to be an accomplished baker in Aberdeen. Over the years Bryan and Cindy were blessed with thirteen grandchildren.

Bryan’s knack for baking and cooking was apparent and well-loved at every family gathering or holiday meal. He was always glad to see a friend, and quick to make friends with a stranger; including the four-legged kind. Bryan’s hearty laugh could be felt before it could be heard. He loved his grandchildren; and loved nothing more than to take them for a bum ride, navigate a canoe down the Niobrara River, or scavenge for wild asparagus. Many heart to hearts were had over campfires, or just at the kitchen table with Columbo playing in the background.

Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife, Cindy; daughters: Brooke Meyers of Aberdeen and Bridget Schilling of Ramsey, MN; son: Alexander Pharris; grandchildren: Ian Pharris, Austin and Ava Meyers; Gwendolyn Hauser, Grace and Jaxon Schilling; Laine Wise, Ariya Pharris; Samuel, Quade and Novella Pharris, Oliver and August Pharris; siblings: Kristine (Bill) Ringstmeyer of Winner, SD, Elizabeth Ann (Scott) Johnson of Sturgis, SD, and Keith (Linn) Pharris of Colorado; and one sister-in-law, Lorraine Pharris of Colorado.

Bryan will be terribly missed by his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Pharris; brother Kenton Pharris and his parents, Walter and Eleanor.