Brozik named Best of the West

Submitted Photo

Ellie Brozik runs a leg of a relay in a meet in Burke.

She was recently named a Best of the West track athlete.

Ellie Brozik of Winner has been named to the Rapid City Journal’s Best of the West Class A track and field athlete.

This highlights West River girl athletes who had outstanding performances in both running and field events.

The Winner senior finished runner up in the triple jump with a leap of 34-9.25 and anchored Winner’s 4×200 relay that placed fourth (1:47.66).

Brozik won her third consecutive regional triple jump title this spring and ran the final leg of the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that claimed regional titles in both events.

Keelie Kuil, Winner, was named to the honorable mention list.