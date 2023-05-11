Bolander hits home run in tournament

Submitted Photo

Bindy Bolander hit an out of the park home run in a tournament in Beresford on Saturday. This is the first home run of the inaugural Winner Area softball team. Bolander is congratulated by Shayne Day with Melanie Brozik in the right.

Winner Area girls softball team played in a tournament Saturday in Beresford.

The girls lost two games and won one game.

Brindy Bolander had an over the fence out of the park home run in the game with Beresford. Winner lost the game 8-6. Tianna Evans was the losing pitcher.

In the first game, Winner Area played West Central and lost 17-0. Aleya Miller was the losing pitcher.

Winner Area defeated Tri Valley 9-2. Evans was the winning pitcher

The team’s record is 4-3.

“We are doing good,” said coach Cheyenne Dougherty. “We are figuring out our positions and making changes where the girls feel comfortable.”

Monday the Warriors traveled to Wagner for an afternoon game.

On Monday, May 15, Winner Area will host Mobridge in a double header at 5 p.m. at the Bailey Softball complex.There will be two five inning games.