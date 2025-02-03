Boerner receives playhouse award

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Arianne Boerner, right, was named the outstanding member of the Winner Community Playhouse. Presenting the award is Emily Moser. Boerner is active in the playhouse where she serves as the treasurer for the board of directors.

Arianne Boerner was named the outstanding member of the Winner Community Playhouse. The honor was presented at a playhouse meeting on Jan. 23.

Boerner has been involved in the Winner Community Playhouse for about 25 years.

Her father, Dan Patmore, is the technical director for the playhouse. As daddy’s girl she would go with him and leaned how to use a drill and a paint brush early on to build sets.

She has been in the sound/light booth for at least 40 community productions and also did it when she was in school for the all school plays.

She was on stage in one play but she prefers to be behind the scenes.

Arianne is a farm/ranch wife married to Dale Boerner and they have four children—Amelia, Lexie, Dylan and Landon.

In 2016, Arianne joined the WCP board and is currently the treasurer. She is also on the newsletter, props & costume, marketing and membership committees of the playhouse board.