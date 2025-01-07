Funeral services for Blossom Michelle Cook, 56, Ideal, were held Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Ideal Community Hall. Burial followed in the Ideal Episcopal Cemetery.

She passed away on Friday Dec. 13, 2024 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls SD.

Blossom was born in Rosebud, SD to Charlotte Rebecca Cook & Drury Cook Sr. on Aug. 22, 1968. She attended school in Ideal, SD and finished her schooling at the Todd County High School. She enjoyed playing softball in her earlier years and later enjoyed watching her nephews play baseball/softball. She enjoyed family get togethers, watching horseshoe games and spending time with her many grandchildren.

Blossom is survived by her significant other of 21 years Rodney Foote, her three children Richard Foote, Elaine Aeschbacher (Samuel Aeschbacher), Tamera Foote, her 5 brothers Charlie & Larry Long Crow, Amos, Delano, & Drury Cook Jr & her sister Leona Foote (Dewey Foote).

Blossom is preceded in death by her grandparents Amos & Jeanette Cook, Simon & Gladys Thunder, her parents Drury Cook Sr. & Charlotte Thunder Cook. Brothers Wayne, Mark Long Crow, Harold Cook & Richard Cook. Sisters Tammy, Enola and Gwen Cook.