Blare receives scholarship

Amanda Blare received a scholarship to attend a South Dakota FFA leadership retreat this summer.

FFA members were able to write an essay how their FFA adviser impacted their lives.

Twenty-five students had their essays chosen and will receive a scholarship. Blare received the Walt Johnson memorial scholarship. As part of her essay, Blare wrote: “Mrs. Nicole Roth gave me opportunities to learn and grow. Without her pushing me to do more and work harder, I would still be a shy little blond sitting in the back and never standing up for myself. Because of her, I have self confidence. She doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the awesome things she does.



