Blare receives scholarship

Amanda Blare received a scholarship to attend a South Dakota FFA leadership retreat this summer.
FFA members were able to write an essay how their FFA adviser impacted their lives.
Twenty-five students had their essays
chosen and will receive a scholarship. Blare received the Walt Johnson memorial
scholarship.
As part of her essay, Blare
wrote: “Mrs. Nicole Roth gave me opportunities to learn and grow. Without her
pushing me to do more and work harder, I would still be a shy little blond
sitting in the back and never standing up for myself. Because of her, I have
self confidence. She doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the awesome things
she does.