Betty Spotted Elk, 87, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the St Francis Community Hall in St Francis at 11 a.m. Burial followed in the St Charles Cemetery.

Betty was born on Aug. 1, 1933 in Saint Francis, SD.

Betty was a traditional dancer all of her life and won many awards and championships throughout her years. She was a movie star and was in Man Called Horse, journey through Rosebud. Betty was also a foster parent, a scout leader, and always loved her music and like to sing Lakota gospel a long time ago—Sioux for Christ.

Betty was a member of St. Joseph and St. Mary Society, Sicaugu Burn Theigh Society. She always loved her holidays and liked to travel to pow-wows, meetings, Betty was a businesswoman , she had stands at pow-wows, sold fireworks, and had Hock’s Snack Bar in St. Francis.

Paternal Grandparents; George Spotted Elk & Stell Castaway, Swift Crockery Maternal Grandparents; Felix Crazybull & Nellie White Wash, Crazybull, Spotted Elk

Parents; Leo Spotted Elk Sr. & Jennie Crazybull, Spotted Elk

Siblings; Leo Spotted Elk Jr., Anthony Spotted Elk, Aleta Spotted Elk, Michah, Russell, Felix Eagleman, Melvin Spotted Elk, Dawn, Melvin (Beno) Jr., Ember Son; Felix Hock and adopted son Joseph Bracha.