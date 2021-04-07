Bertram, Swedlund on all state team

Bella Swedlund of Winner has been named to the first team of the Class A all state girls basketball team.

Kalla Bertram, Winner senior, was named to the second team.

The all state squad was announced by the South Dakota High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Swedlund received her second first team all state selection and third all state honor during her career.

The guard averaged 22.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists to propel the Winner Lady Warriors to third place at the state tournament. The second team featured Bertram, a 5-9 senior guard. She averaged 19.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists and had 96 steals.