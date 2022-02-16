“Be My Honey” Raffle Winners Announced.

Submitted photo

Winner Boys Scout Troop 100 recently held a raffle. Pictured from left are Matthew Calhoon, Justin Hausmann, Spencer Calhoon, Matt Brozik and Andrew Henderson.

Winner Scout Troop #100 recently held its first “Be My Honey” raffle. Prizes were donated by area businesses. A list of the prizes and the winners are as follows: the grand prize winner of a one night “Staycation” from the Holiday Inn Express-Kelly Assman, a dozen roses from Accent Florals by KC-Chad Duffy, the gift basket of honey products provided by Dakota Honey-Ronae Klein, the Pix Theatre movie package for two-Shannon Calhoon, and a $30 gift certificate from El Tapatio-Jolene Thayer.

The scouts appreciate these businesses, along with OPC and KWYR for the printing and advertising, that made this raffle possible and the public for their support in making it a success.