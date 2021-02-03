Barbara Mann, 81, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the Mason Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m..

Barbara Elaine (Assman) Mann passed away on January 22, 2021 in Winner, SD after a four-year battle with cancer.

Barb was born to William C Assman, Jr and Mary Helen (Kerper) Assman on Oct. 22, 1939 at the Burke Hospital. She was the second of five children born to their union.

She attended St. Mary’ Elementary school for 8 years and moved to Winner High School where she graduated in 1957. She loved those class reunions. She attended college at USD in Vermillion until the spring of 1958.

She married James Edward Mann Jr of rural Todd County on Feb. 7, 1959 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Winner. Three children were born to this union, Margaret Mary, James Edward III and William Joseph.

Jim and Barb moved with his career with the Game Fish and Parks from Pickstown to Rapid City, SD until 1968 when they went into partnership with his parents on the ranch in Todd County, during this time Barb owned Winner Abstract and Title Co and ran it until 1981 when she sold the business. She also was appointed to the SD Board of Abstracter Examiners.

In 1981 they moved to Custer, SD working in real estate until they started their own real estate business. In 1992 Barb was voted as Realtor of the year. In 1995 they went into a new business of making and selling jewelry at festivals and fairs around the country. Jim died in Nov 2001 and Barb stayed on the road herself, driving that big motorhome pulling the 16-foot trailer behind it until 2009. She retired but found retirement wasn’t for her. She started working in the Club Center at The Lodge in Deadwood and eventually moved up to Blackjack Dealer, her dream job. She worked as a dealer until she was diagnosed with cancer. She moved to Winner to be closer to family in the spring of 2020.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim in 2001, Son Jim in 2015, brother Richard, granddaughter Jessica Wiley, stepmothers Loretta Rowan, Dorothy Ellis and Arnolla Schneidereit, and many other close family members.

She is survived by daughter Margie (Alva Lee) Wiley, grandchildren Ashley (Dustin) Duffy, Alva James “A.J.” Wiley all of Winner and Logan (Devon Lehman) Wiley of Cheyenne, WY, her son Bill (Trudy) Mann and his children Jenna (Pete) Fischer, Rapid City, Julie (Mike) Ollerich, Tea, SD, Barbara (Tyler) Shiell, Tea, SD and Tessa Mann, Winner, SD, Son Jim’s children Stacie (Caleb) Straub and Christopher Mann, both of Rapid City, daughter-in-law Monica Repp, great grandchildren: Arnolla, Auden and Anistyn Duffy, Gideon Wiley, Emelia and Arthur Fischer, Allison, Madison and Landon Ollerich, Riley and Charlie Shiell, Audrey and Natalie Straub, sisters Loretta (Dick) Stoughton, Plant City, FL, Jeanne (Ed) Miller, Ft Myers, FL and John Assman, Augusta, GA, many nieces, nephews and cousins.