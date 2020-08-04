Avis Marie (Henderson) Benthin crossed the bridge to join her husband, Keith, parents, brothers and sister in Heaven.

Left behind to grieve her passing are her children Steven, Michael (Janet), Sharon (Rock) and Douglas (Debbie), sisters-in-lawEmily and Nadine, brother-in-law Kent (Carol), grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Avis was born on the family farm in Hamill,SD. She graduated from Winner High School and attended SDSU, studying nursing. She met Keith on a blind date and they were married in 1956. They moved to Minnesota when Keith started working for the MN Highway Department. After her children were grown, she went back to school and completed her LPN degree.

She primarily worked at nursing homes and retired from the Minneapolis Veterans Home. Avis loved being a mom (she had many “extra” children who called her mom) and was very involved with their activities. She was also a very active member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN.

She served on many committees, including the Church Council and the Mary circle. In 2016, she moved into Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth, MN, to be closer to her daughter. Avis loved playing the piano, was always up for a game of cards or a board game and would drop everything for chance to babysit or attend an event of one of her grandchildren.

She loved all animals but had a special love for cats. Avis was a devout Christian and, as long as she was able, read her bible and did her devotions and prayers every day.

A private family service will be held and she will be buried alongside her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Memorials preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN or Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth (Gearty-Delmore.com, 763-553-1411).