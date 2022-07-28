Another born and raised hometown professional returns to Winner.

Winner Regional Health announces the hiring of Chelsea Hennebold Bern, APRN, CNP. She will be joining Winner Regional Health on Aug. 15 with seeing patients shortly thereafter. Bern graduated from Winner High School in 2005. She joins the Winner Regional Health team with vast experience in surgery and cardio thoracic care.

Bern graduated from Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota in 2008 with a certificate as surgical technician. She began her career at Sanford Health – Sioux Falls in 2008 as a surgical technician, while attending the University of South Dakota to get her bachelor’s of science in nursing (BSN). After receiving her BSN in 2012, she worked for the University of South Dakota Medical Center in Sioux Falls in the intensive care unit (ICU) until 2018. Since 2018, Bern has been employed with the Sanford Cardio Thoracic Surgery Group in Sioux Falls. During her tenure at Sanford Cardio Thoracic Surgery Group, she completed her master’s of science as a certified nurse practitioner (CNP).

Bern is the daughter of Brad and Julie Hennebold. Julie Hennebold has been part of the Winner Regional Health team since Oct. 5, 1992. Hennebold previously served as the chief nursing officer (CNO) from March 2016 to November 2021, until she elected to take on a new role within Winner Regional Health as the utilization review/discharge coordinator.

Bern and her husband decided to move back to Winner to be closer to family and to raise their three children (a five year-old son and two three year-old twin daughters) in a community with a strong educational program, great values, and to continue the high quality of healthcare services provided by Winner Regional Health. Her husband will be employed at CHS in Winner as a propane truck driver. During her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and being outdoors.

When visiting with Bern about her new career move, she expressed that she is beyond excited to be part of the Winner Regional Health’s team and to raise her family in a great community, where she grew up. As a family nurse practitioner, she looks forward to offering high quality care to the surrounding rural communities.