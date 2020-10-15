Jorgensen Ranches, Ideal, ranked as second largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in South Dakota with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2020.

Roger Joseph, Winner, ranked seventh largest in registering Angus cattle and Raven Angus of Colome ranked ninth largest. Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle. “Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” said Mark McCully, association chief executive officer.