Amendment C on June 7 ballot

In addition to voting for candidates in the June 7 primary election, voters will be asked to decide a ballot issue.

This year, all South Dakotas will be asked to weigh in on a question on the primary ballot-Constitutional Amendment C. Even if a person does not have a candidate running in the primary, they can vote on this referendum.

Amendment C would establish a 60 percent voting requirement for certain future ballot measures, specifically those that would increase taxes or cost the state more than $10 million in the first five years.

Currently, a simple majority vote is needed to pass ballot measures in South Dakota.

Currently the constitution requires that any new tax or tax increase must be approved either by voters or by two-thirds of the members of each legislative branch. To be approved by voters, such a measure must obtain a majority of the votes cast. This constitutional amendment requires that any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure imposing or increasing taxes must obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.

This constitutional amendment also adds the requirement that any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure obligating the state to appropriate $10 million or more in any of the first five fiscal years must obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.

This constitutional amendment additionally requires any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment, or referred measure which imposes or increases fees to obtain three-fifths of the votes cast to be approved.

Voting yes on Amendment C supports raising the vote requirement for certain ballot measures from a simple majority to a three-fifths (60%) supermajority.

Voting no opposes raising the vote requirement for certain ballot measures from a simply majority to three-fifths supermajority.

A nearly identical ballot question was voted down by South Dakota voters in 2018.

“It’s important for all eligible South Dakotans to vote on June 7,” said Erik Gailkowski, AARP South Dakota state director.