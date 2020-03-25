Ambassadors added to chamber

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate

New Winner Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are in front from left Penny Heenan, and Kim Hanson. In back from left are Austin Hamilton, Jeff Gregg, Doug Long, Jamie Sachtjen, and Mike Tisone. Not pictured is Mary Sprenkle.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor



A group of eight community members have been selected as Winner Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.



Mike Scott, Chamber executive director, said the eight chosen for the ambassador team are: Penny Heenan, Doug Long, Jeff Gregg, Kim Hanson, Austin Hamilton Mary Sprenkle, Mick Tisone and Jamie Sachtjen.



The ambassadors will serve as a special arm for the Chamber.

They will be present to welcome new Chamber members and for ribbon cuttings.



“We want them to help us welcome new members,” said Scott.



The Chamber director explained this is something that several Chambers across the nation have to help with events.

