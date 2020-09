Funeral services for Alvina Wonnenberg age 96 of Gregory, South Dakota will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Park Performance Center at the Gregory City Park.

The family asks that you bring a lawn chair, plan to social distance and please wear a mask. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery.

Viewing will be Friday night, from6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home.