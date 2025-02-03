Allen E. Kulbel, age 79 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Jan. 21, 2025, surrounded by his family, at Dougherty Hospice House, at the age of 79 years and one day.

His funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at St Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Interment was at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Sioux Falls. Visit www.georgeboom.com for a link to view the service and an online guestbook.

Allen Eugene Kulbel was born in Gregory, SD, on Jan. 20, 1946, to Kenneth and Dorothy (Shea) Kulbel. Allen was the oldest of five children. He attended a rural school by the family farm near Hamill, SD for all eight years of his elementary grades. He kept very busy on the family farm with fieldwork, helping with livestock, and wearing many hats to help out. Wearing those hats continued throughout his entire life. He then attended Winner High School, graduating with the class of 1964.

After high school, Al enlisted in the US Army, attending basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After training, he was sent to Germany and was stationed there for two and a half years. Al’s pride in his military service was eternal. He is a Vietnam Vet and was selected for the Midwest Honor Flight in October 2021.

Upon returning from Germany, Al attended the Mitchell Vocational School and was in the first class to graduate with an Auto Mechanics Degree. Al always had a passion for motorcycles and cars, which remained throughout his life.

On June 20, 1970, Allen married Sharon Kubik. To this union, three sons were born: Jason, Ryan, and Justin.

Al worked the majority of his career at Kindler Pontiac-Cadillac as an auto mechanic. He could fix any car and always knew exactly what needed to be fixed. During this time, he serviced cars of many friends, relatives, and then his sons’ cars. Al continued to work at Kindler until August of 2002 when he had major heart surgery. After recovery, he was not able to go back to work as an auto mechanic, though he remained busy. He could fix anything, whether it be cars or anything else. He was a real MacGyver and his ingenuity allowed him to fix or piece anything together, all at a minimal cost. He also had talents for yard work, gardening, and home improvement projects.

Al was very involved in his sons’ lives, whether it be with cars, baseball, Boy Scouts, hunting, or many other activities. Grandchildren brought many new activities and joy to Al. His church and faith were also a big part of Al’s life.

Hunting was a favorite of Al’s, whether it was pheasants, deer, or turkeys. He spent countless hours hunting with family and friends.

Al became very involved in the Brandon Legion Post 318, of which he was an Americanism Officer, and VFW Post 4726. He was always willing to be of help with their community projects, and was very proud of his involvement with Boys State.

On July 4, 2024, Al had a toe amputated due to diabetes. Throughout the next few months, the other toes on the same foot were also amputated. With recovery also came escalated heart issues, which Al succumbed to on Jan. 21, 2025.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Sharon’s parents, and all of his grandparents.

Grateful for sharing Allen’s life are his wife, Sharon, sons, Jason (Melissa) and grandchildren Alec and Elliot Schutt and Scout Kulbel, Omaha, NE; Ryan, Sioux Falls, SD; and Justin (Jackie) and granddaughters Emelia and Greta Kulbel; best canine friend Luke; and extended family members and friends.