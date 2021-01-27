Allan Wayne Hieb, 81, of Chamberlain, SD, completed his life journey at Sanford Medical Center on Jan. 17, 2021. Allan was born in Chamberlain, SD on May 22, 1939 to John and Margaret Hieb. He lived most of his life in Lyman and Brule counties.

Allan graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1957 and served in the US Army in 1960. He was stationed in California and Germany.

In 1960, he was united in marriage to Karen Howard. Together they started their family on a farm southwest of Reliance with his parents. Allan also worked for the SD Highway Department at this time.

Allan loved mechanic work and had a special gift for building motors. He helped many friends and families with motor repairs. In 1969, the family moved to Chamberlain when Allan was hired by A&R Truck Equipment as a diesel mechanic. He continued to help on the family farm for several years after.

In 1975, he realized his dream of owning his own shop and opened Al’s Diesel Repair; a business later taken over by his son, Scott, when Allan retired.

Allan’s love for motors and speed found him involved in stock car racing for several years. He partnered with Clifford Lantz to put the “Charlie Brown” cars on tracks in Miller, Huron, and Winner. The Pukwana Peanuts Gang was famous at all of the tracks where they raced.

Allan married Judy Miller in 1988. During their more than 32 years together, they enjoyed traveling to many countries and states. One of their favorite annual trips was to Deadwood for Kool Deadwood Nights to check out all the custom cars. Gardening was a passion for Allan and Judy. They raised one of the biggest gardens in the area. The 2020 crop was the best ever and sharing the abundance was pleasing to them.

Allan was very proud of his children, Tonya Moschell of Chamberlain, Kevin (Debbie) of Eaton, CO, Scott (Dotty) of Chamberlain, and Terri (David) Shogren of Hot Springs, SD as well as Judy’s children, Kim Hipner of Yakima, WA and Kevin (MaryAnn) Miller of Chamberlain. Allan was especially proud of his 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He loved to share playful times with the children.

Allan is also survived by his brothers Ervin of Chamberlain, Edwin of Marian, IA and sisters Lillian (Max) Fallek of Minneapolis, MN as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret and his oldest brother, Joe.

Current COVID limitations preclude services at this time. The family is planning a celebration of Allan’s life to be announced in the early summer.