Alberta “Tisa” Elsasser, 66, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at her home in Winner, SD. Memorial service was held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Tisa went to her Lord and Savior on Oct. 5, 2021 at her home in Winner, SD. Tisa had a long two-year battle with cancer, she fought very hard to not let it slow her down.

Alberta Lettetia Cooley was born at Forbes Air Force Base Hospital, Kansas, to Colvin and Wanda (Hudson) Cooley.

Tisa graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1973. She was united in marriage to Rick Sattler and they had two daughters: Jennifer and Sarah.

Tisa met Michael Elsasser in 1992 and they were united in marriage Sept. 11, 1994.

Tisa had many talents and interest in her lifetime. She worked as a chef and baker for several years. While living in Clarksville, near Nashville, TN she modeled clothing for magazine advertisements, painted landscape art and worked as a chef. She also loved sewing, crafting and was in her element when fishing. Her biggest passion was reading. Tisa edited and reviewed all types of pre-published books. She became highly known for how thoroughly she edited and reviewed the books, that authors contacted her directly to review their books. As time went on this expanded to many different products that she tested and wrote online reviews for.

Michael’s work took them to Oregon in 1996. Tisa continued her reviews and was a fantastic homemaker. In 2018 after Mike retired, they moved to Winner to live with and take care of his mother Norma.

Tisa met many wonderful people in Winner and enjoyed volunteering at the Winner Thrift Store and meeting women from the Town and Country Women’s Club. She enjoyed fishing and just hanging out with cousins.

Tisa is preceded in death by both her parents Wanda and Colvin, her first husband Rick and her three brothers Dale, Joseph, and Christopher.

She is survived by her husband Michael, her two daughters Jennifer of Texas and Sarah of Tennessee, her sister Theresa of Nevada, her two stepdaughters Nora of South Dakota and Darcy of Wyoming, five grandkids Harrison, Atticus, Hudson, Maribeth and Jacob and four step-grandkids Kevin, Kendall, Keaton, and Jaden.