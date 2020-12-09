Ag sales team places third

Submitted Photo

The Winner FFA ag sales team took third place the District 4 Leadership

Development Event. Pictured from left are Rylee Schroeder, Garret Phillips,

James Gregg and Browdy Kocer.

Five Winner FFA members competed in the second half of the District 4 Leadership Development Event held Monday, Nov. 30.

The Ag Sales team had to present to a panel of “supervisors” and then individually sell their feed products. They also had to take a test afterward. They placed third overall and are an alternate for the state Leadership Development Events. Team members included are Rylee Schroeder, Garret Phillips, James Gregg and Browdy Kocer.

In Employment Skills Adam Bohnet interviewed for a mechanic job position. He prepared a cover letter and resume ahead of time before an interview. The whole contest was completed via Zoom.