Tripp County on Monday saw four new cases of COVID-19. There are 48 active cases in the county.

Since COVID started Tripp County has had 236 active cases. Across the state on Monday there were 567 cases reported with 8,388 active.

There have been 323 deaths.

The state reported the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is dropping.

As of Saturday, 295 persons were hospitalized. That number increased to 304 on Monday.